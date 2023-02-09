LODI — The Lodi Community Concert Association offers $1,000 scholarships to seniors graduating from any public or private Lodi high school.
The Richard Irizary Performing Arts Scholarship is awarded to seniors planning to continue in higher education with an emphasis on the performing arts.
For an application, email Carol Kirst at cakirst@gmail.com. The deadline to submit applications is March 31.
Lodi Public Library to hold birdfeeder craft event
LODI — The Friends of the Lodi Public Library will be hosting a birdfeeder crafting event at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the library, 215 W. Locust St., Lodi.
The event will run while supplies last or until 5 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
GALT — At 10:25 p.m. Monday, Galt Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop for a failure to signal infraction at the intersection of Carillion Boulevard and Twin Cities Road.
Officers reported that they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view while talking to the driver of the vehicle, and a K9 was used inspect the vehicle.
The inspection uncovered 50 grams of cocaine, 43.7 grams of fentanyl, 5.2 grams of methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of illicit “M30” pills, and several items of evidence consistent with drug sales, police said.
John Blackwell, 61, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of meth with the intent to sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.
Emergency construction on Highway 99 on Saturday
GALT — The California Department of Transportation has scheduled emergency construction to repair damaged pavement and major potholes on Highway 99 near Galt on Saturday, Feb. 11.
From 7 a.m. through 3 p.m., the right No. 2 lane and the Mingo Road on- and off-ramps will be closed on northbound Highway 99. Motorists should expect delays, and are advised to use Interstate-5 for an alternate route to avoid traffic backup, but plan for additional travel time.
Motorists traveling through the work zone should expect lane restrictions and should be aware of construction vehicles traveling in and out of the area. The work zone speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph and the California Highway Patrol will be present for traffic enforcement.
The roadwork is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials, and construction-related issues.
For current road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download the free Caltrans Quick Map app. Motorists also can call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 800-427-7623.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
