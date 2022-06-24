There will be police activity near Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Millswood Middle School on two separate occasions in the coming weeks, but residents shouldn’t be alarmed.
The Lodi Police Department will conduct “active killer” trainings at the two locations on June 29 and July 6. The department said that while it hopes officers will never have to use the skills learned and practiced during training, it is committed to being prepared for such an incident.
Corporal Eric Bradley said the main goal of the training is to prepare officers for an incident where they will need to go in to a locked down building, do what needs to be done to eliminate any threats, and then get out.
“If an event like this happens, our officers will go in immediately,” he said. “The first officer on scene will go inside, and then the second officer on scene will go inside. We don’t wait for multiple officers to arrive and then make a decision to enter scene. We want our officers to get in and neutralize a possible threat as quickly as possible.”
Sgt. Matt Latino said the timing of the two training days is unfortunate, and is not a response or reaction to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Tex.
In the days following that shooting in which 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department and other Texas law enforcement agencies have come under scrutiny for not entering Robb Elementary School immediately to stop the attack.
The Lodi Police Department typically conducts these training scenarios every two years, Latino said. The last one was conducted at Tokay High School in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed a scheduled 2021 training session one year ago.
Latino said the training sessions, once called “active shooter” exercises, have now been renamed and modified to prepare officers for threats regardless of the weapon used, or if a suspect is even armed.
“In our training, we don’t want (officers) to stop and think if they want to enter a building, even if a subject doesn’t have a firearm,” he said. “Officers going in and stopping a threat is the main point of these exercises, regardless of active gunfire.”
The June 29 training session will begin at 9:15 a.m. at Lodi Memorial with the department preparing its “active” scene. The exercise should begin just after 10 a.m. and last until about 11:30 a.m.
Officers will enter the hospital through the main lobby on Ham Lane and conduct a simulation while employees are in the building.
However, signage will be posted inside alerting employees about the exercise, and officers will follow a designated path through the building to an isolated wing to conduct the simulation.
The workday at the hospital should not be interrupted.
In addition, no gunfire should be heard outside the building, and no live projectiles will be used.
Police will close the right lane on northbound Ham Lane from the hospital’s entrance to Vine Street, and a merge warning will be posted to warn motorists they will need to merge into the open lane.
After a lunch break, officers will move on to Millswood for a similar exercise at about 2 p.m. Summer school sessions on campus should be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., so no students, staff or faculty will be on campus when the simulation begins, Bradley said.
Roads and streets around campus will not be closed, and officers will be using Airsoft guns loaded with pellets during the exercise. However, neighbors should not be able to hear them being fired.
The second day of training on July 6 will take place solely on the Millswood campus, beginning at 3:45 p.m. and end at about 6 p.m.
Latino said officers may use public address systems during the exercises.
The training sessions are being conducted in collaboration with the Lodi Unified School District, Lodi Fire Department, American Medical Response and other local public service agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.