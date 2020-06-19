LODI — Lodi Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the Avenue Grill, 506 W. Lodi Ave., at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of the building. It was determined the restaurant’s air conditioning unit experienced a minor issue, according to Battalion Chief Shane Langone, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in less than half an hour.
Nobody was injured and there was minimal damage to the interior of the building, Langone said.
Avenue Grill employees said they were hoping to reopen as soon as possible.
— Wes Bowers
Cause of last week’s house fire unknown
LODI — The cause of last week’s fire in the 700 block of West Kettleman Lane has been ruled inconclusive, according to Battalion Chief Shane Langone.
Fire crews responded to the blaze between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on June 11, finding a two-story home heavily engulfed in flames. The home was destroyed and a duplex behind it suffered roof damage.
Two families were displaced because of the fire.
Langone said the damage was so severe, investigators were unable to find a direct cause.
— Wes Bowers