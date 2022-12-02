Education is a gift that keeps on giving.
Students in special education from across San Joaquin County will sell student-made holiday gifts and decorations at the seventh annual Entrepreneurial Business Holiday Boutique at the San Joaquin County Office of Education on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The public is welcome to come shop and meet the student crafters behind the gifts on display. Transactions are cash-only. The holiday boutique is sponsored by the WorkAbility I program through the San Joaquin County Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA). WorkAbility I is a state program that provides students ages 12 to 22 with vocational services and places students 16 and older in paid positions with local employers.
The middle school students, high school students, and young adults participating in the holiday boutique learn valuable skills while making the gifts and interacting with customers. For more information about the Entrepreneurial Business Holiday Boutique or the WorkAbility I program, contact Frank Souza at fsouza@sjcoe.net.
