Boutique offers gifts crafted by special ed students

Students in special education from across San Joaquin County will sell student-made holiday gifts and decorations at the seventh annual Entrepreneurial Business Holiday Boutique at the San Joaquin County Office of Education on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Education is a gift that keeps on giving.

