LOCKEFORD — If you’ve ever thought about keeping bees, or you already do and just want to brush up on the basics, the Big Valley Beekeepers Guild is bringing a two-part workshop to Lodi this spring.
The guild’s Beginning Beekeeping workshop will be held March 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lockeford Grange Hall, 19727 Cotton St., and founding director Cherie Sintes-Glover said the class is the perfect way to get introduced to the industry and familiarize yourself with what you’ll need in your first year.
“Beekeeping is becoming a popular backyard hobby, similar to backyard chickens,” she said. “People recognize that bees are not only important for agriculture, but what they provide for us. Honey, for instance, provides a great deal of health benefits. They want to be a part of making the world a better place. And what is cooler than being a beekeeper?”
While the workshop is designed for the “absolute beginner,” it also serves as a refresher course for those who only recently took up the hobby over the last few years.
Instructors will teach students everything from how to pick the proper equipment and tools to the basics of a bee’s biology. No prior beekeeping knowledge is required to participate.
The classroom portion of the workshop will use a multiple group format where students will rotate between sessions and meet with fellow beekeepers.
All class participants will receive a copy of the workshop outline that includes a list of available resources, and a box lunch is also provided.
“This class will give people a chance to see if beekeeping is for them, as well as prepare them for what they might need to know in that first year, after they purchase their bees,” Sintes-Glover said. “The classroom session will be staged in groups, so students can learn from a variety of instructors. The field day planned for later this spring will give students a hands-on opportunity to work in a bee yard (or Apiary) with real live, flying and buzzing bees.”
During field day, beekeeping experts will demonstrate how to approach a hive, open and inspect frames, how to install the bees, and how to work among the bees using gentle movements and bee biology, she said.
The class is only being offered once this spring, and students will be limited of 40.
While the workshop will be held in-person, Sintes-Glover said due to state and San Joaquin County protocols changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be held virtually.
Registered students will receive an email with a Zoom link if the class is moved to a virtual setting.
All class registrations are final, and no refunds will be available. If you cannot attend as planned, contact the guild to request another individual attend in your place.
Registration for non-guild members is $70, but if you want to become a member as you take the class, registration is $65.
Visit bigvalleybeekeepersguild.org/beekeeping-class to register.
“What I love most about new beekeepers, is their excitement and their hesitancy in the beginning,” Sintes-Glover said. “It’s normal to feel nervous around flying insects that can sting you, even if those honey bees are cute. We’ll give them the pointers and tools to help them be successful in their first year. Beekeeping is often a learned art, and takes some practice. Understanding their biology and behavior is key.”