City of Lodi to begin second cycle of leaf pickup on Tuesday

The City of Lodi will begin the second cycle of its leaf removal program on Tuesday.
Residents are asked to rake all leaves beyond the toe of the gutter to keep the water flow unobstructed.
The city will not pick up leaf piles that contain prunings, lawn clippings, Christmas trees, or flowers. Residents are asked not to not place leaves in plastic bags.
Residents are also asked not to park their cars on streets scheduled for collection until clean-up crews pass.The sweepers have difficulty maneuvering around cars and crews cannot get to the leaves.
The sweeper starts at 4 a.m. and the collection crews follow at 6:30 a.m. The city will not collect piles placed in the street after the collection crews pass.
The city is divided into 10 districts for leaf pickup.
If you need additional yard and garden waste carts, contact Central Valley Waste Services at 209-369-8274. Each customer can obtain up to three yard and garden waste carts free of charge.
Leaf pick-up for the respective districts (check the map for your district) is as follows:
• Tuesday, Dec.13: District 4
• Wednesday, Dec. 14: District 5
• Thursday, Dec. 15: District 6
• Tuesday, Jan. 3 - District 7
• Wednesday, Jan. 4 - District 8
• Thursday, Jan. 5 - District 9
• Friday, Jan. 6: District 10
• Monday, Jan. 9 - District 1
• Tuesday, Jan. 10: District 2
• Wednesday, Jan. 11: District 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.