When the sun sets, a lamp standing on the southwest corner of Church and Oak streets illuminates a cornerstone engraved with the years 1870 and 1919, the latter of which commemorates when the United Methodist Church made the building home.
That cornerstone was laid on Sept. 7, 1919, and next month, on Sept. 8, the church will celebrate 100 years at the location.
“It has always been a place where the community gathered,” Dr. George Edd-Bennett, the church pastor, said. “A lot of people — whether they are Methodist or not — have a memory of this building.”
The church’s current location, 200 W. Oak St., is the third building the congregation has called home.
The original site of the church was built in 1870 on the southeast corner of School and Oak streets where the Bank of America now stands, and on Feb. 6, 1871, the church held its first service.
According to church records, the building burned to the ground that very night.
However, the community went straight to work and rebuilt a new structure on the site, and the church called the location home for 47 years.
In 1919, architect W.J. Wythe created renderings for a new church to stand in its current location, and a construction contract of $37,700 was awarded to T.A. Culbertson.
Workers broke ground on the site on June 10, 1919, and later that year, the church reopened.
Edd-Bennett said the church was originally known as the United Church, which collaborated with the Methodists Episcopal Church.
However, because the Methodists were more organized, the church was turned over to them, rechristened the United Methodist Church, he said.
By 1950, the church had a membership of 670, and by 1971, that peaked with 1,125 members in the congregation, according to records.
Today, the congregation has 424 members, Edd-Bennett said.
The most interesting aspect of the church is not what has changed over the years, Edd-
Bennett said, but what hasn’t changed.
“A lot of people in the community have seen their first meaningful life changing experiences here,” he said. “Whether it’s a baptism, or a confirmation or a wedding. Those are things that continue to happen at this church.”
Edd-Bennett said the church has long-standing traditions that also haven’t changed.
Every night, the stained-glass windows are lit as a way to tell the Lodi community the church is a guiding light and meant to be a part of the community, he said.
The church continues to use a full, traditional choir, led by a traditional organ.
He said the church was the first in Lodi to use an organ during services, and some of the original racks are still a part of the existing instrument.
The original organ, he said, was built by a pastor who took the instrument with him when he transferred.
In addition, the church partners with Sacramento Street Ministry to feed the homeless throughout the year.
On Sept. 8, the church will begin its celebration with a 9:30 a.m. service, followed by music and speakers at 11 a.m. commemorating the anniversary.
In addition, a plaque will be presented designating the building a historic site by the United Methodist Church.
Edd-Bennett said the building is the 555th to be recognized by the Global Methodists.
Next year, the church will celebrate 150 years in Lodi. Former pastors and the Methodist Bishop will be present to commemorate the occasion, Edd-Bennett said.
For more information about the Sept. 8 celebration, call the church at 209-368-5357, or visit www.lodifirstchurch.org.