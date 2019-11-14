LODI — On Nov. 11, a man who lives near Kingdon and Ray roads saw a woman inside his home who he did not recognize, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded with a K-9 unit, and found the woman hiding nearby, the Sheriff’s Office said. Melinda Hofer, 46, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, as well as a warrant for prior theft-related charges. She was booked into San Joaquin County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi library to host a Scary Sunday Movie
LODI — The Lodi Public Library will host a Scary Sunday Movie, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Community Room, 201 W Locust St.
The library will feature the PG-13 film “Scary Stories to Tell In the Dark,” starring Zoe Colletti and Michael Garza.
The film takes place in 1968 and tells the story of Stella and her two friends, who meet a mysterious drifter and uncover a sinister notebook of stories.
— Oula Miqbel
Free Medicare seminar to be in Stockton soon
STOCKTON — Sutter Gould Medical Foundation will a free Medicare information seminar on Nov. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Conference Room 3011 at the Sutter Gould Medical Foundation campus, 2505 W. Hammer Lane, Stockton.
Attendees will learn about affordable and comprehensive all-in-one Medicare plans.
Licensed insurance agents will answer Medicare Advantage questions and help individuals get the most out of their coverage in the Sutter Health network.
For more information, or to request special accommodations call 209-548-7860.
— Oula Miqbel
Culinary school to hold winter feast on Dec. 11
STOCKTON — The Culinary Arts Department at San Joaquin Delta College will host its annual Winter Feast –Italian Scholarship Dinner on Dec. 11, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Danner Hall located on the San Joaquin Delta College campus, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
Delta College’s Culinary Arts Foundation has established a partnership with the Marco Polo Institute.
This past summer the culinary program sent three culinary arts students to study abroad with the Marco Polo Institute for Mediterranean Culture and Tourism — a 17-day trip to Italy, which included courses at four different culinary schools.
The cost for each student is $5,100, with the proceeds raised through the winter feast dinner.
The culinary program is looking to increase the number of students it can send to Italy through its scholarship program.
At the Winter Feast, student teams develop a menu within a theme and create a station where they serve their food. This buffet-style dinner provides an opportunity for students and the community to interact, and it offers the students in the culinary program to share what they have learned during the semester.
Local wine and beer will be available at the no-host bar.
To purchase tickets for the dinner, or donate to the DCCAF, contact Britney Howard at Britney. howard@deltacollege.edu or instructor Mark Berkner at Mark.berkner@deltacollege.edu, or by calling 209-954-5099.
— Oula Miqbel
County public health awarded safety grant
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Public Health Services announced Wednesday that it was awarded a $90,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund programs that educate parents and guardians about child passenger safety.
The grant is for one year from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020, and will be used for a variety of activities aimed at promoting the proper use of child safety seats.
— Wes Bowers
Assault suspect caught after carjacking
FRENCH CAMP — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an assault at San Joaquin County General Hospital on Tuesday morning.
The victim said she had been carjacked, and her assailant fled in her 2014 charcoal gray Audi, the Sheriff’s Office said. The victim ran into the hospital for treatment of facial injuries and other trauma, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Ronald Vargas, 45, was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers in Contra Costa County later that day, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of assault with force to cause great bodily injury and carjacking. He is facing additional charges in Contra Costa County as well, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers