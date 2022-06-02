While San Joaquin County Health officials are keeping watch on the latest COVID-19 surge, case and test positivity rates have seemed to stabilize.
As of Wednesday, the county’s case rate was 20.3 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate was 10.2%, according to San Joaquin County Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The case rate is a slight decrease from 22 per 100,000 residents reported last week, while the test positivity rate is an increase over 9% reported as well.
County health officials have said this current COVID-19 surge is due to the BA.2 variant, and new BA.2.12.1 variant is likely to cause the surge to last through June.
Both variants are more transmissible than the omicron variant, and according to the California Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 forecast models, the county’s R-effective rate is now 1.32.
That means every person in the county currently infected with the virus has the potential to spread it to 1.32 people.
Hospitalizations are still on the rise as well, as 44 people were being treated in the county’s seven facilities, up from 27 reported last week.
There have now been 173,020 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began, as well as 2,237 deaths.
Meanwhile, 64.7% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.
For those who think they might be symptomatic, county public health last week began its “Test to Treat” program at OptumServe testing sites in French Camp and Lodi, as well as through Cotton Health in Tracy.
In Lodi, the test and treat site is at the Lodi Community Services Center at 415 S. Sacramento St., and is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but you can schedule an appointment at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
Test to Treat sites will have available the oral therapeutics Paxlovid and molnupiravir, which are antiviral pills that are felt to be effective against omicron and all of its subvariants.
Paxlovid can be prescribed to adults and children 12 years and older who weigh at least 88 pounds, while molnupiravir is only available for adults 18 years and older.
Both are authorized for emergency use for the treatment for people who test positive for COVID-19, have mild to moderate symptoms, and are at high risk for progressing to severe disease.
“We are happy to offer the convenience of getting tested and treated in one location and we’re thankful that members of our community will benefit from antiviral pills that can decrease their risk of hospitalization or death,” Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, said in a media statement last week.
COVID-19 treatments are not a substitute for COVID-19 vaccines. Visit https://myturn.ca.gov/ to schedule an appointment to find a walk-in clinic.
More information about COVID-19 therapeutics can be found in county public health’s May newsletter, found at www.sjcphs.org.
