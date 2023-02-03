SAN ANDREAS — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating 41-year-old inmate Larry Albert McDonald Jr. of San Andreas.
At about 6:38 p.m. Thursday, McDonald was performing supervised duties as an inmate worker at the Calaveras County Jail, reports state.
McDonald was taking the trash out with another inmate when he sprinted toward a rear fence, officials said. Once there, he climbed over the razor wire and fled into the field.
The jail was immediately locked down while Calaveras County correctional officers, Calaveras County patrol deputies, Calaveras County and Angels Camp K-9 units, California Highway Patrol officers and a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s helicopter began checking the area.
Sheriff’s deputies are contacting all known associates and previous locations that McDonald has frequented. Anyone caught aiding and abetting his escape or concealing his location may be charged as an accessory to escape.
McDonald was in custody on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, disobeying a court order, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and black shoes.
The Sheriff’s Office advises anyone who sees McDonald to call 911.
