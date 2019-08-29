Two new commissioners were welcomed to the Lodi Planning Commission on Wednesday evening at Carnegie Forum.
Lisa Craig and Julieann Martin stepped to the dais for the first time as they replaced former commissioners David Kirsten and Steven Hennecke.
Craig brings 25 years of experience working to preserve and revitalize historic buildings. She is the principal consultant at the Craig Group, which is a devoted to preserving historic places, and serves as the executive director of the Lodi Historical Society.
Martin is an experienced project manager at Richland Communities, a Roseville-based development group that creates mixed-used property projects in California, Nevada, Texas and Florida.
Lodi Deputy City Attorney John Fukasawa wasted no time familiarizing the new commissioners with the Brown Act, which was authored by Assemblyman Ralph M. Brown and passed in 1953. The Brown Act guarantees the public’s right to attend and participate in meetings of local legislative bodies.
The Brown Act also forbids members from meeting, texting, emailing and discussing any legislative issues outside of official public meetings.
“I want to remind you that you fall under the branch of the City of Lodi, and you are subject to the Public Records Act,” Fukasawa said.
Both commissioners listened intently as Fukasawa provided a detailed explanation of the roles they were about to assume on the commission.
Before concluding the meeting, former commission chairwoman Debbie Olson passed her gavel on to Bill Cummins, who was voted in as the commission’s new chairman. Crystal Hicks was appointed the vice chairwoman.
“I want to applaud you for a job well done in this role,” Commissioner Mitchell Slater told Olson.
Slater has served as the Planning Commission representative for the Site Plan and Architectural Review Commission, and agreed to continue in his role as representative.
Craig volunteered to serve as a representative of the for Lodi Arts Commission.