A state-owned and operated power plant aimed at keeping the electricity on during extreme weather will be built near Lodi Lake.
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved a resolution to enter into a site use and services agreement to locate a natural gas power plant on city-owned property adjacent to the McLane substation at 2001 W. Turner Road.
With the approval, the city will enter into the agreement with the California Department of Water Resources and Enchanted Rock Electric of Texas, the latter of which will design and build the new power plant.
The council’s decision to build the new facility comes after an unprecedented September heatwave that caused an hours-long power outage.
On the morning of Sept. 8, a set of production relays on a PG&E sub-transmission line failed at the substation near Lodi and Guild avenues.
Lodi Electric Utility staff replaced the relays almost immediately, but PG&E was required to approve the repairs, which took the entire day.
With one relay down, the city said it was required to shed power, and began implementing one-hour rotating power outages at 4:40 p.m. that afternoon.
The outages lasted more than six hours, and City Manager Steve Schwabauer said it was an impact felt throughout the city that is at the forefront of the council’s, and the staff’s minds.
“We had restaurateurs who lost sales that night, and we had restaurateurs who lost full inventories of food that night,” he said. “We had businesses that operate 24/7. The impact could be felt and even was felt in some our senior day care centers, our senior life care locations. So we have people on medical equipment that can’t afford to be off.”
The new plant, eyed for a 1.25-acre piece of vacant of city-owned property between on the western side of Lodi Lake adjacent to the city’s water treatment plant on Turner Road, will be completely funded by the state.
In addition, the new facility would only generate power in the event of an emergency, and must be operational by 2023.
The plant would also only be needed until 2028, when PG&E’s Northern San Joaquin 230kV Transmission project is complete.
That project involves connecting an existing PG&E transmission line into the agency’s Lockeford substation on Kettleman Lane just east of Highway 88.
“Until the new plant is built, Lodi is subject to similar outages on a routine basis moving forward,” Schwabauer said. “Not just one, but as more stress occurs on the grid. With our grids experiencing more stress than they have historically, it’s likely to see more and more of these kinds of events.”
Schwabauer said the new plant will be owned by the State of California, not the city.
The state will pay 100% of the cost for the project, and reimburse the city's electric utility about $4 million associated with cost of taking power produced in Lodi and directing toward the new facility underneath the McLane substation and railroad tracks on Turner Road, he said.
In addition, the state will pay $100,000 in administrative fees for time spent on construction, as well as another $25,000 to mitigate the loss of trees near the lake, he said.
The city will lease the property to the state for $2.8 million a year for five years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the end of that five years, the city will have the option to but the property for $11.2 million if the 230kV project is not complete by 2028.
Schwabauer said that would leave a minimum of $2.8 million in paid lease fees to develop the west side of Lodi Lake, or another project determined by the council.
The state built a similar facility in Roseville last year, and is in the process of constructing two more plants in Turlock and Modesto.
“It has a tremendous amount of good for our community,” Schwabauer said. “Because it can resolve that major problem we are exposed to until that 230kV project is built where we do not have enough import capacity to take care of our community in its greatest hour of need, when we are most stressed.”
He added that the city has been pushing PG&E to come up with other alternatives for preventing future hours-long power outages, and said the agency had only two solutions — the 230kV project, or generate power within the city limits.
The agency will not generate power in Lodi, and the 230kv project won’t be complete for another five years at minimum.
“We’ve studied this, (and) this is the third time (we’ve discussed the project),” councilman Alan Nakanishi said. “It would behoove us to do this. If you don’t do it, we’re foolish. Looking at this right now, we should just go ahead.”
Councilman Doug Kuehne said the only drawback is the plant’s location, directly west of Lodi Lake. However, he said the upshot was a revenue stream from the state that could fund maintenance and other projects at the park.
“It’s a rare opportunity, a rare occasion, when something like this happens in our city,” he said. “And it’s one of those occasions where, like Dr. Nakanishi said, we’d be foolish not to do it, from all the legwork that’s been done and all the information I’ve gleaned.”
