A very special orchid is putting on a spectacular bloom this year.
Owner Rosalie Magnasco, 86, counted 10 shoots full of white orchids, with a delicate red pattern at their center.
She received the orchid as a gift from her mother-in-law Rose Magnasco, in the form of a shoot off her own orchid, shortly after marrying her husband Bob, who has since passed.
Rosalie has now had the 75-year-old orchid for 65 years, and it has already been passed along to a third generation of the family. Her son Dan Magnasco took three shoots off it, and started another three, Rosalie said.
And it seems the orchid has no intention of curbing its growth.
“We’ve had to actually take it and put it in bigger containers because it was breaking the pots. It looks like it’s getting ready to do that again — it’s getting too big for the pot again,” she said with a laugh.
The orchid’s beautiful bloom is low maintenance — Magnasco said she just gives it a lot of water and fertilizes it about twice a year.
“It’s amazing. I was shocked this year cause I’ve never had ten. We had ten shoots this year.”