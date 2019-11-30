The Friends of the Lodi Public Library are challenging organizations and businesses to take part in their Giving Tuesday challenge, which is aimed at getting participants for their first Trivia Night fundraiser.
The Trivia Night fundraiser was inspired by the annual Trivia Bee hosted by the Library & Literary Foundation, which raises money for the Stockton-San Joaquin Library Literacy Projects’ private one-on-one tutoring to help adults learn to read and write.
The friends of the library have participated in the trivia bee since 2016, according to Friends of the Library President Becky Hamner. She said she thought to create a trivia competition in Lodi, which could help raise funds for a new collection of children’s books.
“The library has recently withdrawn a large number of outdated and worn books and A-V materials, so now there is a great need to buy new items for the children’s collection,” Hamner said. “All the proceeds raised will go towards getting the new collection.”
The friends are looking for teams of four to participate in the trivia night. Group registrations cost $240, and the Friends of the Library are hoping to get 30 teams to participate to meet their $6,000 goal.
“We are encouraging teams to come up with a catchy name with a theme and dress up as their name,” Hamner said.
The Friends currently have four teams registered to compete at the trivia night but figured they would employ a unique strategy to get more registrants to participate by allowing organizations and businesses to nominate one another.
“Challenging people to participate was inspired by the format of nominating people during the ice bucket challenge. We are hoping organizations will sign up to participate and challenge other groups to sign up as part of our Giving Tuesday Challenge,” Jessica Helmick, a volunteer with the Friends of the Lodi Public Library, said.
Giving Tuesday — another hashtag holiday, stylized #GivingTuesday — was founded in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y in New York and the United Nations Foundation to offer an alternative to the materialism and consumerism that springs up after Thanksgiving. People were encouraged to donate to their favorite causes.
According to Hamner, teams do not have to be businesses or organizations, it could be groups of friends or families, but all teams must be registered with all four team members.
The trivia night will consist of four rounds with 10 questions each round from the following three categories; wine, women and song.
“We chose wine because Lodi is a wine region, women because of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote, and song because it’s versatility as a genre,” Hamner said.
The trivia night will be emceed by former News-Sentinel publisher Marty Weybret, and the evening’s trivia judge will be retired San Joaquin Superior Court Judge Bob McNatt.
The winners of the trivia night will receive a plaque that will be hung in the library with the name of the winning team.
“We will also have a dessert silent auction, to help raise additional funding. We are also hoping one of the philanthropic groups or businesses will match what we raise,” Hamner said.
Helmick said the evening has already received food and beverage sponsors for the evening.
“Pietro's Trattoria has graciously donated hors d’ouevres for the evening and Five Window Beer Co. will be our drink sponsor for the evening, and we are so thankful for their generosity,” Helmick said.
The trivia night will be held on Feb. 29 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Library Community Room.
To learn more about the trivia night or to sign up visit https://friendsoflodi. org/trivia-night/, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Lodi-Public-Library, for updates.