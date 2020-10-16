Want to bring out your inner Freddy Krueger? Your best staggering zombie? Build your own frightening room, full of witches brewing potions?
If so, head over to Idol Beer Works in Lodi and help out Changing Faces Theater Company as they organize their first haunted drive-thru, “A Haunting,” on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The theater company is looking for volunteers who want to build pop-up haunts that will elicit hair-raising hysterics.
“We’re hoping it’s a fun, scary event that’s safe — and, of course, socially distanced,” said Mike Bartram, founder and artistic director at Changing Faces.
With many Halloween events canceled due to the pandemic, the theater company wanted to provide an alternative that families can enjoy from the safety of their cars.
Bartram said people can bring pop-up tents (sized at about 10 feet by 10 feet) that will be placed throughout the parking lot for people to drive by. Each tent will have a different theme, and people wanting to participate can reach out to Bartram to discuss their ideas. In addition to the scary pop-up tents with performers, the company is also looking for creepy, ghoulish people to direct traffic in the parking lot.
The troupe is also seeking scary contraptions and decorations, such as pumpkin-colored (orange) traffic cones to guide visitors through their scary adventure. Small generators and white Christmas lights are also needed to help guide the visitors, as well as people to guide the cars along.
Anyone interested in participating in this fright-fest must be available on Saturday, Oct. 24. The event will run from 7 to 10 p.m., but set-up will begin in the parking lot by noon. If interested, contact Bartram at 209-747-8043 or email mbartram.cftc@comcast.net.
Bartram is hoping to finalize details by this weekend.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at Eventbrite for $15 per car. Tickets purchased the day of the event are $20. Visitors can reserve a time slot, with slots available from 7 to 8 p.m., 8 to 9 p.m., or 9 to 10 p.m.