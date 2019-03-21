Although March 20 marked the first day of spring, Lodi is expected to see a little more rain as we hit another cold front.
Last night’s skies cleared up at midnight to highlight the first full moon of the vernal equinox, known as a worm moon because the ground in cold areas is beginning to soften and let the worms do their work.
But a northern cold front also hit the Central Valley, and is expected to keep temperatures colder than average for the beginning of spring.
“The Central Valley is expected to be cool with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s on Friday,” said Jake Sojda, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm Accuweather.
The forecast into the weekend is showing a few sporadic showers on Saturday, with peaks of sunshine going into Sunday.
“By Monday evening there is another storm system coming from the north to keep things cool. That cold front is expected to bring more rain into the beginning of April,” Sojda said.
There will be light breezes toward the middle of next week, which should be mild, according to Sojda.
The wind will pick up near the Bay Area coastline and in the Delta, but inland Lodi should not be hit with swift wind speeds, he said.
“As the storm track shifts north, the Central Valley will see more cloudy skies and rain into the next few weeks,” he said.
The Central Valley has not seen its last share of rain, Sojda added.