Lodi mothers will host Lights of Hope — a global candlelight vigil for parents whose children struggle to overcome substance abuse and addiction — tonight at Nikki’s Place.
This network of mothers aims to humanize the world of addiction by sharing their stories and casting a light on the chaotic battle between an addict and their addiction.
“You raise all your kids the same and you teach them about right and wrong, and when this happens, you wonder how. They all grew up in the same environment, and you hurt as a parent because you love them so much and you want the best for them,” said Debbie Mason, a mother involved with Nikki’s Place.
Nikki’s Place is a dedicated support group for parents of children struggling with addiction.
Annette Taormina created Nikki’s Place after her daughter Nikki, died in March of this year, according to Mason.
The decision to host a candlelight vigil was inspired by The Addict’s Mom, a global support group that offers a forum to parents whose children are addicted to drugs, have died due to addiction, or are incarcerated due to drugs.
Four candles will be lit during the ceremony: a white candle for those who have found recovery, a red candle for those who are still struggling with active addiction, a black candle for those who have lost their battle with addiction, and a gray candle for those who are incarcerated because of their addiction.
“We have dealt with incarceration, lying and stealing. It’s not easy,” Mason said. “But that is your child and you love them. No parent wants to see their child go through that.”
Mason, whose child is an addict, believes that a detox facility in town is necessary to help recovering addicts through their rehabilitation, so they can reintegrate into society as functional people.
“They need a space to get their heads right, so they don’t relapse once they’re out,” she said.
The closest detox facility to Lodi is in San Jose, and even if a person can get to the facility it does not guarantee they will be allowed to stay.
“It is in such demand that you can get there as early as 6 a.m. and still wait in line all day, and never get into the clinic. One of our moms has made that trip five times ,and every time they don’t get in,” Mason said.
She and other mothers are determined to bring a detox facility to Lodi and raise awareness about the harrowing journey families of addicts to go through.
Mason said the group posted about the candlelight vigil on Facebook and was met by threatening and hostile commentary online.
“It is very hurtful. They are still people. They are somebody’s child, somebody’s person, you can’t just throw them away,” Mason said. “We need to educate people and change their attitudes about how they view people with addictions.”
Two mothers at Nikki’s Place have recently lost their children to addiction, Mason said.
She believes a detox center will help mitigate the detrimental effects of addiction, by providing tools to addicts that need help turning their lives around.
“We don’t want to lose any more of our children,” she said. “Their addictions have a hold on them and we don’t know how to help them.”
Mason said in the next coming months, Nikki’s Place will begin hosting fundraisers for a detox facility.
“It starts with awareness,” she said.
Mason said the group is looking to develop a relationship with the police department and the city to decide if a detox facility is an attainable goal.
The candle vigil will be hosted from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight at Nikki’s Place, 104 N. School St. Suite 306, Lodi.
For more information, visit www.nikkisplace.info or www.facebook.com/tamlightsofhope.