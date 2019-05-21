Dozens of parents packed into Lois E. Borchardt Elementary School’s cafeteria on Monday night to voice their concerns over how Senate Bill 48 will impact their children’s education.
Signed into law by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in July 2011, SB 48 requires California public schools to include the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Americans — as well as members of other cultural groups and people with disabilities — in their history and social science curricula.
Lisa Kotowski, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Lodi Unified School District, began by thanking the parents for attending before explaining that SB 48 does not require elementary schools to teach sex education.
“I want to clarify that we’re talking about history and social science,” Kotowski said. “We’re not talking about sex education or health.”
Charles Taylor, an instructional technology coach for LUSD, said the changes to the curriculum were intended to encourage students to explore the broader cultural context of historical events instead of simply memorizing dates.
“The goal is to get students to think more critically at all levels,” Taylor said.
The curriculum changes were also intended to highlight the contributions of people who otherwise may be left out of history books, Taylor said.
“The idea behind this is that, oftentimes, history gets white-washed and not everybody’s story gets a fair shake,” Taylor said.
When many parents loudly inquired why students would need to know the sexualities of people such as Sally Ride — a lesbian who was the first American woman in space — or gay rights activist Harvey Milk, Kotowski said children of same-sex couples could benefit from seeing members of those groups represented in the classroom.
“It may not matter to you, but it matters to them,” Kotowski said.
Other parents asked whether they can opt out of having their children participate in those lessons, to which Kotowski replied that opt-out forms will be available and students will not face repercussions from their teachers.
“They will not be penalized,” Kotowski said. “They will be given an alternate assignment that reaches the same goal.”
When asked how teachers would be advised to explain what it means to be gay or a lesbian, Kotowski said she will recommend that teachers tell the students to ask their parents.
Although LUSD’s policy on covering controversial issues specifies that “the topic shall be suitable to the age and maturity of the students,” parents such as Kristen Saccone — the mother of a 4-year-old, a fifth-grader and a seventh-grader — were still left with concerns.
“I feel like, as parents, we are being forced to have conversations with our kids before they are ready to understand,” Saccone said. “I am not OK with my child’s second-grade teacher talking to them about historical figures being gay. I want to be the one to talk to my kids about what ‘gay’ means, when I feel they are ready.”