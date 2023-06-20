Lodi Fire responds to Sunday morning RV blaze

A Lodi firefighter observes an extinguished fire that burned an RV and a fence and damaged electrical lines on Sunday morning.

 City of Lodi/Courtesy photo

The Lodi Fire Department responded to an RV fire at a home in the 200 block of Eden Street on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found a trailer on fire and electrical lines down with exposures threatened, reports state.