- 699 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 47 in Lodi. There have been 32 deaths. 534 have recovered. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,245 cases in Sacramento County, including 13 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 218 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 56 deaths.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. All 13 have recovered.
- 10 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 8 have recovered.
- 587 cases in Stanislaus County, with 26 deaths. 438 had recovered.
- Alameda County's website was down on Monday. As of Sunday evening, there were 2,392 cases in Alameda County, with 83 deaths.
- 1,155 cases in Contra Costa County, with 33 deaths.
- 80,970 cases in California, with 3,260 deaths.
- 1,506,840 cases in the United States, with 90,309 deaths. 283,178 have recovered.
- 4,795,941 cases worldwide, with 318,213 deaths. 1,784,653 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.