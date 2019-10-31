An apparent domestic dispute turned deadly when a man was killed by a woman in the industrial area of Lodi Wednesday afternoon.
Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an altercation between the man and woman at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of East Pine and South Kelly streets.
Police said witnesses told them that they saw the woman run the man over with her vehicle and then flee the scene.
Arriving officers found the 59-year-old man suffering from severe injuries, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
About 30 minutes later, officers received word that the woman had been involved in a collision about five miles away near Bruella and Acampo roads, police said.
The woman, a 40-year-old Lodi resident, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. On Thursday morning, police said that she was listed in serious but stable condition.
Police said it appears the pair were involved in a domestic relationship, and that the man had a restraining order filed against the woman.
The woman’s identity is being withheld until she is medically cleared for arrest, police said. Once she is released from the hospital, police said she will likely be arrested on suspicion of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Adam Farrow, owner of Lodi Marine at the corner of Pine and Kelly streets, said he and his employees saw most of the incident.
Farrow said the victim was driving westbound on Pine Street in a black Acura when the incident started, followed by the woman running after the victim on foot.
The victim pulled over at the intersection and got out of the vehicle, and the woman tackled him in the center of Pine Street, according to Farrow.
“She had pinned him down and was yelling and screaming at him, and hitting him,” Farrow said. “They got up, he took off running and she got in his car. She rammed him into the fence (in front of Plug-it Products) and split.”
The woman struck another vehicle, Farrow said, then turned around at least twice, returning to where she had struck the man.
“I just saw the fighting in the street, and I was more concerned about him after she hit him with the car.” said Kyle Hickman, chief mechanic at Lodi Marine.
Hickman and Farrow both said the man’s last words were “I love you,” which he repeated twice before dying at the scene.
Elvia Alvarado said she and her family had just moved into a house at the corner of Bruella and Acampo roads less than two weeks ago.
She said her children asked to go into the yard and play just moments before the collision outside their home, and she told them to wait just a moment while she finished doing some work in the kitchen.
Alvarado said it appeared a pickup truck hauling a trailer was traveling north on Bruella Road and that the Acura was traveling east on Acampo Road. The Acura may have been speeding, she said, because the impact turned the truck on its side as it crashed into their fence.
“My kids helped the man in the truck, and he was in shock,” she said. “I went to the woman and asked if she was alright. She said her head hurt, and her arm. Then she just started saying a lot of strange, random things.”
The woman was taken away in an ambulance about 10 minutes after the collision, she said, and first responders had the intersection closed until about 9 p.m.
According to News-Sentinel archives, this is Lodi’s third homicide of the year.
On April 4, transient Christina Cantu was found by another transient lying unresponsive on the grass near North Stockton Street between Elm and Locust streets at 10:30 a.m.
Police said Cantu suffered multiple gunshot wounds and that a vehicle had been involved. The investigation into her death is still ongoing.
On Feb. 27, officers responded to the report of shots being fired in the 200 block of East Vine Street at about 10 p.m. and found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Rafel Morfin, died from his injuries, police said.
On March 1, police arrested 45-year-old Marcus Trull, Sr. of Galt on suspicion of Morfin’s murder during a vehicle stop in the 3700 block of Collier Road in Acampo.
Lodi Police Department is asking anyone with information about Wednesday’s homicide to call 209-333-6727 or Detective Michael Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference Case number 19-6821 when calling.
