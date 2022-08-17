Buzzing with flavor: Beekeepers bringing sweet contest to Lodi

Attendees of the Big Valley Beekeepers Guild 2019 tasting contest sample a variety of honey.

 Courtesy photograph

Oak Street will be all-a-buzz next Thursday during the final Downtown Lodi Farmers Market.

That’s because the Big Valley Beekeepers Guild will be hosting a honey tasting and showcasing a variety of aspects of the beekeeping world.

Recommended for you