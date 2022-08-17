Oak Street will be all-a-buzz next Thursday during the final Downtown Lodi Farmers Market.
That’s because the Big Valley Beekeepers Guild will be hosting a honey tasting and showcasing a variety of aspects of the beekeeping world.
Cherie Sintes Glover, founding director of the guild, will be leading three mini-tastings of honey for as many as 20 people interested to learn more about the product.
Glover said the guild was contacted by the Lodi Chamber of Commerce to participate, and was excited to be a part of the final market of 2022.
“They wanted to do different themes for the Farmers Market,” Glover said.
“This is our first time trying this out, but we’ve been collaborating with the chamber, and if it’s a good turnout next week, maybe we’ll keep doing this.”
Each mini-tasting will last about 20 minutes, and Glover said there will be samples from all over the region, including Lodi, Galt, Linden and Stockton.
Glover said a beekeeper from outside the region may bring a fifth honey for tasting.
“I’ll show tasters what to look for in a honey, and they’ll get to grade them with an evaluation sheet,” she said. “They’ll also get to vote for a ‘Personal Choice’ award. We’re going to have a good variety to show where honey is coming from.”
There might also be a guild member with “habanero” honey, she said, for anyone who loves hot foods or is curious about just how honey can get.
Tastings will take place at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., and there will be tents to protect participants from the summer heat.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.lodichamber.com. You can also call the chamber at 209-367-7840.
The Big Valley Beekeepers Guild typically meets the second Thursday of each month at Juli’s Village Coffee Shop, 416 W. Lodi Ave., at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit bigvalleybeekeepersguild.org.
