LODI — The Lodi Police Department announced Thursday that officers had arrested and charged a fourth suspect in the Nov. 13 murder of Gurminder “Gary” Parmar.
The 17-year-old boy is from Stockton and is currently being held in San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder and robbery, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call Detective Ryan LaRue at 209-333-6873. You can also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference case #20-6433 when calling.
— Wes Bowers
Road work scheduled on Highway 12
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation will perform one-way traffic control in both directions of Highway 12 at Tretheway Road from 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials, and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers