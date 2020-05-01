- 557 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 45 in Lodi. There have been 25 deaths. 416 have recovered. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org
- 1,090 cases in Sacramento County, including 12 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 189 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 42 deaths.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. All 13 have recovered.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered.
- 380 cases in Stanislaus County, with 13 deaths. 248 have recovered.
- 1,636 cases in Alameda County, with 62 deaths.
- 907 cases in Contra Costa County, with 28 deaths.
- 51,776 cases in California, with 2,113 deaths.
- 1,102,679 cases in the United States, with 64,789 deaths. 164,015 have recovered.
- 3,127,126* cases worldwide, with 233,388 deaths. 1,014,753 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report. *Due to a technical error the number of worldwide cases was misreported on Thursday, April 30. This has been corrected.