From ‘Coffee Walkers’ to philanthropy team

During the shelter in place, neighborhood moms created a supportive and positive group that kept each other moving and inspired.
Five local moms, all of whom have children at Reese Elementary School, began a walking group that they call the “Coffee Walkers.”
Two of the Coffee Walkers found each other 99 Walks, an app that lets people who are social distancing find friends to “virtually” walk with. They were soon joined by the rest of the group.
Every weekday morning, they meet up to walk to House of Coffees and to enjoy some scenery at Lodi Lake.
As they walked down Elm Street each morning, passing by their children’s school, they started a conversation about how much it needed some beautification, starting with the wooden school sign.
“Walking is a great way to brainstorm and solve life’s everyday problems, and we were excited to have something fun and creative to do during our summer,” group member Mary Campbell said.
The Coffee Walkers, with the help of “handy” husbands and family members, constructed and designed new school signs. After the signs were completed and installed, they also added some plants and landscaping to the planter boxes.
Each mother in the group added her creativity and inspiration, bringing plants, new bark, and roadrunner stepping stones to enhance the sign.