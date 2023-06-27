A handful of fireworks booths were set up at various locations throughout Lodi last last weekend, but residents must wait until tomorrow to begin purchasing the Independence Day staples.
City of Lodi spokeswoman Mary Campbell said a safety video will be posted to its social media pages instructing residents how to properly use the legal “safe and sane” fireworks that are permitted for use on July 4.
“Safe and sane” fireworks are those that have been tested and approved by the California Fire Marshal, and are only sold at booths approved by city governments.
Fireworks purchased elsewhere are most likely illegal within Lodi city limits. Examples of illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, Roman candles and mortars, or anything that is launched higher than 12 feet in the air.
The Lodi Fire Department encourages residents who purchase fireworks to read all directions and always have an adult present when using them.
Fireworks should only be used outdoors and never lit near dry grass or other flammable materials.
In addition, it is recommended you only light one firework at a time and have a bucket of water or hose nearby in case of accidents.
Campbell said fireworks will be sold at the following locations though July 4:
• Lodi Jr. Flames at 1000 W. Kettleman Lane.
• Lodi Community Church/Vintage Church at 1601 S. Lower Sacramento Road.
• Emanuel Lutheran Church at 530 W. Lodi Ave.
• Lodi Basketball Academy at 300 Lower Sacramento Road.
• Lodi Eagles No 848 at 1320 W. Lockeford St.
• Lodi Foursquare/Lifeline Church at 2418 W. Kettleman Lane.
Residents can purchase fireworks at local booths until 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. To report illegal firework use, contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.
Fireworks are illegal in the unincorporated areas of San Joaquin County. To report illegal use, contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.
4th of July at the Lake
The City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host the annual 4th of July at Lodi Lake, and staff anticipates some 4,000 attendees.
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi will kick off the day with their 52nd annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at the Kiwanis Picnic Area in Lodi Lake Park.
Advance tickets can be purchased at Golden State Mortgage, 601 W. Kettleman Lane, Suite B, or Lakewood Meats, 316 N. Ham Lane, as well as at the gate.
Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 5 to 12. Children younger than 5 are admitted free.
Bike Lodi will also be offering free bike valet service from 7 to 11:30 a.m.
Breakfast will end at 11 a.m., and the lake will close for three hours while vendors set up for the big event at 2 p.m.
At that time, patrons will be able to rent pedal boats, paddle-boards and kayaks from the Headwaters Boathouse for the afternoon, as well as browse several arts, crafts and food booths that will be stationed around the lake.
Weapons, fireworks, vehicles, bicycles, roller skates, roller blades and skateboards will not be allowed in the park, nor will barbecues, personal water crafts, animals, fishing poles, alcohol or glass containers.
Anyone wearing attire affiliated with a gang — including patches, colors and wording that poses a public safety risk — will not be permitted entry, the city said.
Admission to the lake in the afternoon is free, and the fireworks show begins at about 9:30 p.m.
Celebrate America!
At 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, Hutchins Street Square will host Celebrate America! on the West Lawn, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as there will be a free family picnic and live music.
The first 500 guests will receive free flags.
Galt hosting Independence Day events
The City of Galt will get its Independence Day celebration started early with the 11th annual Officer Kevin Tonn Memorial 5k Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, July 1.
The event will begin with opening ceremonies at 7 a.m. at Galt City Hall, 380 Civic Center Drive, and the run starts at 8 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m.
Admission is $45 for adults and teens, and $20 for children younger than 13. Children must be accompanied by an adult during the run.
The city’s Independence Day Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on C Street, traveling down to Fourth and E streets.
Live music will play starting at 6 p.m. at Veterans Field, 900 Caroline Ave. There will also be a Kids Zone with games, activities and roaming entertainment. Admission is $5 per child.
Guests can also swim at the Gora Aquatic Center from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $9 each, or $30 for a group of four people.
No alcohol or glass containers will be allowed in the facility at any time, and all areas are first-come, first-serve within the facility. Areas cannot be saved/reserved prior to the event.
All patrons must wear a wristband that will be issued upon entering the facility, and children younger than 14 cannot be left at the facility without an adult present at all times.
Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.cityofgalt.org.
There are also four fireworks booths in Galt, all located across the street from the Galt Softball Complex at 1022 Caroline Ave. and near the Burger King at 536 Fairway Drive.
The nonprofits with booths this year are the Liberty Ranch Athletic Boosters, the Galt Calvary Life Tabernacle Church, the Galt Area Historical Society and the Kiwanis Club of Galt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.