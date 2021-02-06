LODI — The 29th annual Lodi Farm Safety Day will be held virtually on March 4, hosted by the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce and the University of California Cooperative Extension.
The Lodi Chamber Agribusiness Committee is partnering with AgSafe to provide professional, mandatory pesticide safety and heat and illness training for farm workers. Participants will gain valuable safety training which is recognized by the San Joaquin County Ag Commissioner’s Office, and employers are assured their workers are receiving their required annual mandatory training.
The half day of classes will be available in both English and Spanish.
For more information about classes or how to sponsor the program, email Marina Narvarte at mnarvarte@lodichamber. com.
— K. Cathey
Sacramento County offers free COVID-19 testing in Galt
GALT — Free COVID-19 testing is now being offered on a walk-in basis from 7 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave., Galt.
The self-administered test only requires swabbing of the tip of the nose. While no appointment for a specific time is needed, patients must register for a test ahead of time at www.tinyurl.com/1krvl056.
Results are available within 72 hours by email. For more information, call 209-366-7180 or email galtpandr@cityofgalt.org.
— Wes Bowers
Rice grower meeting goes virtual
SACRAMENTO — The University of California Cooperative Extension Rice Grower Meeting will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 11. Registration is open, and a full agenda is available from the registration page.
There will be an update from the Ag Commissioner as well as presentations on:
- Weed management and emerging weed issues.
- Disease management.
- Arthropod management.
- Bird and salmon projects update.
- Fertility update.
- Roxy rice and variety update.
Continuing education credits may be available.
For more information or to register, visit www.tinyurl.com/jzs2nf4q.
— K. Cathey