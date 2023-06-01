After nearly 20 years, the city’s top law official is departing.
The City of Lodi posted on social media Wednesday afternoon that City Attorney Janice Magdich announced her resignation, effective June 16.
Magdich, who had been with the city since 2004, will leave to be in-house legal counsel to the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission. The agency operates the ACE train service, manages the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, and is administrator of the Amtrak San Joaquin’s intercity passenger rail service.
Magdich joined the city as deputy city attorney and was appointed city attorney in 2014, when Steve Schwabauer took over the city manager position from Rad Bartlam.
During her time as city attorney, Magdich handled a number of complex business and litigation matters to successful conclusions, including a multi-million dollar settlement of Northern California Power Authority’s efforts to apportion Central Valley Project costs to Lodi ratepayers’ benefit, as well as a $32 million settlement with pesticide manufacturers to protect Lodi’s water supply without cost to ratepayers.
She also helped draft the Measure L ordinance, which enacted a less than 1 cent sales tax to fund general city services and has brought about $10 million in revenue to the city, as well as created the template for the Harmony Homes supportive housing project at Lodi Avenue and Washington Street.
Also known as the “tiny homes” project, Harmony Homes provide four small, modular homes — each totaling 500 square feet in size — to formerly homeless individuals who have been referred by local social service organizations. Each home can house as many as three individuals, who are required to pay rent and keep the units in livable conditions as they get back on their feet and seek permanent, long-term housing.
Last fall, Magdich drafted an agreement with the State of California to bring a 50-megawatt power plant to the city that will ensure Lodi does not black out again on the hottest days of the year.
The agreement came after two consecutive days of blackouts in Lodi last September, one of which was caused by miscommunication with the NCPA, and the other a blown transformer at the Guild Avenue substation.
Born in San Diego County, Magdich was raised in Oceanside and graduated from the University of Pacific with a bachelor’s degree in pre-law studies and history in the early 1990s.
She then earned a doctorate from UOP’s McGeorge School of Law in 1996. A year later, she became a member of the California State Bar and practiced at private law firms in Sacramento and Stockton before becoming Lodi’s deputy city attorney in 2004.
In 2014, she was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court; the United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit; and the United States District Court, Eastern and Northern Districts of California.
“Janice accomplished much for the City of Lodi and she will be greatly missed, but we are gratified to know her skill will continue to be used in service of our county,” Lodi mayor Mikey Hothi said in the city’s announcement.
The Lodi City Council is expected to consider appointing Assistant City Attorney Katie Lucchesi as interim city attorney at its June 7 meeting.
Magdich did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St. It will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.