LODI — Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lodi police responded an interrupted residential burglary on the 1000 block of South Cherokee Lane. Upon arrival, officers located two people leaving the area, the Lodi Police Department said.
Officers determined the pair broke into a residence by prying open a door, and then stole the victim’s jewelry, according to police.
Keeshon Duren, a 46-year-old Lodi resident, and Donna Collier, a 60-year-old Sacramento resident, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They were booked into San Joaquin County Jail, where they are being held on $150,000 bail, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Community Concert Association cancels season
LODI — Because Hutchins Street Square is not scheduling events at this time, the Lodi Community Concert Association has canceled concerts planned for Feb. 21, April 8 and April 25.
The LCCA board of directors invites anyone who renewed their membership for the 2020-21 season to roll their memberships over for the 2021-22 season, or if they prefer, they may request a refund. The 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin in October.
For more information, call LCCA President Judith Halstead at 209-369-0336 or membership chair Judy Hooyman at 209-333-0360.
— K. Cathey
State invests $571M in expanded transit, bike, pedestrian routes
STOCKTON — The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $571 million at its January meeting to address transportation needs throughout the state, an investment that will help repair highways and bridges and enhance California’s growing network of mass transit, bicycle and pedestrian routes, officials said.
Of that allocation, $3 million will be given to the California Department of Transportation for a highway safety enhancement project on Highway 99 between Arch Road and Armstrong Road. Crews will pave areas behind the gore and slopes to reduce maintenance and improve highway worker safety.
— Wes Bowers