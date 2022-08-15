LODI — At about 5:45 p.m. Friday, detectives and the SWAT unit served a search warrant at a residence on the 1800 block of Holly Drive for a wanted subject in an on going investigation, the Lodi Police Department reported.
Detectives found three unregistered handguns, a stolen shotgun, four extended magazines, one drum magazine, two standard magazines, and more 400 rounds of ammunition, the department said.
In addition, detectives found 558 fentanyl pills, 13 grams of cocaine, 48 hydrocodone pills and 89.2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, police said.
Lodi resident Joshua Ramirez, 19, was arrested on suspicion of several felony weapons and drug sales charges, as well as domestic violence from a prior incident, police said.
Additionally, 23-year-old Cesar Ramirez of Lodi was arrested on suspicion of several felony weapons charges, police said.
Lockeford MAC to meet this week
LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.
Caltrans will present an update of its Highway 88 construction project, and Josh and Priscilla Stringer will present information on the Community Emergency Response Team program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.