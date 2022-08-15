LODI — At about 5:45 p.m. Friday, detectives and the SWAT unit served a search warrant at a residence on the 1800 block of Holly Drive for a wanted subject in an on going investigation, the Lodi Police Department reported.

Detectives found three unregistered handguns, a stolen shotgun, four extended magazines, one drum magazine, two standard magazines, and more 400 rounds of ammunition, the department said.