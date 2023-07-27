STOCKTON — At about 1:15 a.m. Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies passed a vehicle driving without headlights in the area of Mission Road and Alpine Avenue in west Stockton.
Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, running multiple stop signs, eventually crashing into a fence and destroying a fire hydrant in the area of Mission Road and De Ovan Avenue, reports state.
A 13-year-old female driver and a 12-year-old female passenger were detained without incident. Both juveniles were medically cleared and had no noticeable injuries.
The passenger was released to her parents, and the driver was booked into Juvenile Hall for felony evading charges, reports state.
Fire and public works were able to shut off the fire hydrant, and no other injuries or property damage was reported.
Elk Grove man arrested on child porn charges
ELK GROVE — An Elk Grove man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material after a three-month investigation by the California Highway Patrol’s Computer Crimes Investigation Unit, the agency announced Thursday.
Michael Anthony Garcia, 66, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a $50,000 arrest warrant.
The investigation began in April when an CCIU officer identified an IP address in Elk Grove that was suspected of downloading and distributing a significant quantity of child sexual abuse material.
After determining the exact location of the residence, a search warrant was served in May.
Garcia was identified as the sole occupant of the residence, the CHP said.
Over the next several weeks, CCIU investigators analyzed multiple computers and storage media seized from the residence and found more than 44,000 pictures and videos of children ranging in age from 3 to 13, totaling almost 200 gigabytes.
Investigators served an arrest warrant on Garcia’s home on Wednesday, and he was arrested without incident, the CHP said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.