Two weeks ago, as cases of the novel coronavirus continued to spread throughout the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Californians to stay home for the health of their neighbors.
While some with jobs deemed essential have continued to go to work — such as grocery store workers, health care providers, cooks, delivery drivers, firefighters, postal workers and police officers — for many, the orders mean working from home or no work at all.
We asked Lodi residents to share what their days look like in this hopefully brief shutdown.
Brooke McCollough,
Adventist Health Lodi
Memorial Operations Executive
Each morning as I walk in, stand on my red “X” and wait to get my temperature read and symptoms checked, I think about how just a month ago our lives were so different. Last month I was getting ready for a family vacation and starting to plan my twins’ first birthday party. These events won’t happen anytime soon, but what I have witnessed this last month at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial is something greater.
I have spent many hours learning skills that I had hoped I’d never have to use. This month, the countless hours of training were put to the test when we initiated the command center that we continue to operate daily. The people in this command center come in every day to help make it as easy as possible for our associates to do what they do best.
This pandemic has challenged us all and we are working diligently to secure supplies, staff and equipment. We have developed solid plans and every day we are more prepared. All of our employees on the front lines are showing so much love, bravery and brilliance as they care for our community and support one another. This is the Adventist Health Lodi Memorial family. We are a unit.
We support each other through the toughest times, and together, we are better. There are employees who I don’t know but they are still a part of my family, the family that I have watched sacrifice so much already and who will continue to do so for the love of our patients. This is living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.
As a command center, we are here for you, Lodi! We will continue to dance for every negative test result and support you through every positive. You’ve got this, we’ve got this, we are Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and our shared community!
Arlene Farley, retired teacher
You asked how we are spending our time at home. I am working on a counted cross stitch project at the moment. I usually play bridge about a dozen times a month, but with that activity closed down until further notice, I went back to doing cross stitch.
Also, as a season ticket holder, I have no Giants games to attend. I am on the Lodi Library Foundation board, but we are somewhat closed down at the moment. This keeps me from going stir crazy.
I started doing cross stitch in 2009 about a year after I retired from a 38 year elementary teaching career. After my mother passed away, I inherited some cross stitch that had been done by her sister (my aunt). That was my inspiration since I had yet to take up bridge.
I am currently working on the head of a boxer.
I have won awards. I stitched an eagle catching a flag that took second place at the Grape Festival a few years ago and have won many awards from the Woman’s Club district contest.
I did a picture for my neighbor that has over 57,000 stitches. My next project is the Portland Head Lighthouse which will be about 60,000 stitches.
Karey Harty,
Tokay High cross country coach
During the shelter-at-home order I have been communicating to the Tokay track and field team, and mainly the distance group through XCStats (a team app) and through text messaging. I’ve been sending them their workouts just in case we were able to return to school and competition. Last Friday I hosted a virtual race (everyone ran all by themselves) for the distance runners and one of our throwers participated in a virtual competition for throwers as well. Two athletes unofficially made the Tokay All-Time Top 10 List in their respective events: Jaryn Eaton threw the discus 164-5 to place sixth on that list. Kari Anema ran the 1,600 in 5:16.44 placing her in third place on that list.
I designed a scavenger hunt for the distance runners’ long run today. I am attaching the list of clues that I sent them. They were instructed to take a picture at each of the locations on the list and text them to me. Sheema Mohsin (JV girl) and Jayden Franklin (varsity boy) were the winners because they submitted pictures from all six items on the list. And, they ran 10 miles to complete it.
The first item on the list is the Sandhill Cranes sculpture at the train station. That is particularly important to me because the master, Roland Cheney, who sculpted it introduced me to sculpture back in 2006 when I took his class at Delta College. That class was more than an art class. It was philosophy, friendship, and a courage-building experience. The original pieces were still in the classroom during my first class with him. And at that time he was working on the man and woman holding up grapes located on School Street. It was a great experience and I like to share that with my athletes.
The chalk drawing of the Superhero mouse was created by my husband, Richard, years ago and he was kind enough to come out with me on Tuesday evening and draw it on the sidewalk. They also had to walk through a maze I designed in the parking lot at Lodi Lake! The last clue was (and I hope I don’t get in trouble for this one) an etching I made in the newly poured sidewalk back in February. The drawing is my signature runner girl stick figure that I have drawn on every card and note since my senior year in high school.
———
If you want to share how you've been working or spending your time under the statewide stay-at-home orders, email Editor Scott Howell at scotth@lodinews.com. Stories must be 300 words or fewer, and writers are encouraged to share a selfie.