Alexander wants more student-focused approach

Sherry Alexander is one of a handful of educators — both formerly and presently — seeking a seat on the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education this November.
After nearly four decades as a classroom teacher, Alexander recently retired from the district, and said she’s running to represent Area 3 because she is still passionate about education.
“I want to spend my retirement years giving back to my community and helping all of our children get the best education that they deserve,” she said. “Being able to serve as a Lodi USD Trustee would enable me to oversee decisions that directly affect our children, parents, teachers, and classified personnel. I want to see LUSD become unified again and make a better future together.”
Alexander was a teacher for 37 years, with 27 of those spent at Lodi Unified, where she taught special education and science.
She also taught for the IMPACT Program and the Teacher’s College of San Joaquin.
She will be running against parents Katherine King and Samantha Osborne in November, along with Stockton Unified School District teacher Erich Myers. All four are vying for a seat to be vacated by George Neely, who is not seeking re-election this year.
Alexander said she is the best candidate because she is “student-centered” and not politically motivated to serve.
She added that being recently retired from teaching, she knows what Lodi Unified needs to help students succeed.
“My experience in education as well as my participation in numerous committees, leadership and mentoring roles, gives me insight into the inner workings of the district,” she said. “I feel it is important to be visible not only at school sites but in the community as well. I am equitable, approachable and will be part of a solution.”
If elected, Alexander hopes to direct the district to be more focused on students, demonstrate fiscal restraint in order to recruit and retain employees, and increase communication and trust with the Lodi Unified community.
In addition, she would also like to ensure the district maintains, modernizes and creates safe facilities for both students and employees.
Alexander said she wants to see the district partner more frequently with other organizations and entities in Lodi.
“We have so many valuable resources with businesses and people in our community but I feel they are under utilized,” she said. “It would be amazing to see business partnerships or apprenticeship programs designed in the schools to continue fostering a sense of community. If students feel connected to their communities, they will return to them.”
A native Californian, Alexander is a graduate of Fresno State University who has lived in Lodi for 31 years.
Her two children Corinne and Connor went through Lodi Unified, and she was actively involved as a parent volunteer at their school sites while teaching in the district.
While teaching, she organized victorious Science Olympiad Teams for the district, served two two-year terms on the Lodi Unified RBET Committee, served on the Lodi Education Association’s Executive Board for four years, and was a site representative for 17 years.
She has worked with the American Association of University Women’s Lodi chapter on the Tech Trek program that encourages seventh grade girls to excel in the areas of math, science, and STEM.
Alexander made headlines in 2015 when she won $10,000 from the Great American School Spectacular for Lodi Middle School. At the time, she said she would use the award to replace her decades-old chalkboard and purchase new technology for her science classroom.
She was also named Lodi Unified’s Teacher of the Year, as well as San Joaquin County Teacher of the Year in 2000.
