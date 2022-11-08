In one of the surprises of election night, 21-year-old Cameron Bregman is leading incumbent and fellow business owner Doug Kuehne, who has served on the Lodi City Council since 2014, in the race for the District 3 seat.

The early results posted by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters shows Bregman with 654 votes (42.17%) to Kuehne’s 553 (35.65%). Rita Mashni is third with 344 (22.18%).