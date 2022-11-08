In one of the surprises of election night, 21-year-old Cameron Bregman is leading incumbent and fellow business owner Doug Kuehne, who has served on the Lodi City Council since 2014, in the race for the District 3 seat.
The early results posted by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters shows Bregman with 654 votes (42.17%) to Kuehne’s 553 (35.65%). Rita Mashni is third with 344 (22.18%).
In the District 2 race, Lisa Craig is leading a crowded field with 559 votes 38.77%), followed by Summer Pennino 421 (29.20), Sandra Vargas (297, 20.60%) and Hector Galvan (165, 11.44%).
In the Lodi Unified trustee races, former educators are leading all three races, with incumbent Courtney Porter garnering 2,002 votes (58.25%) and holding a large advantage over Jeremy Duncan (1,142, 33.23%) in the Area 4 contest.
Sherry Alexander has tallied 998 votes (51.66%) in the Area 3 race, putting her well ahead of Katherine King (358, 18.53%), Erich Myers (346, 17.91%) and Samantha Osborne (230, 11.90%).
And in the Area 5 contest, Jeff Stroh looks headed to victory with 1,151 votes (64.81%) in his race against Deanne Barth (625, 35.19%).
The race for the San Joaquin County Supervisor District 4 seat is a tight affair, with Lodi’s Steve Ding (6,821, 51.27%) holding the lead over Steve Colangelo (6,484, 48.73%).
In the U.S. Congressional District 9 race, Josh Harder has claimed a substantial early lead (37,123 votes, 62.58%) against Tom Patti (22,195, 37.42%).
Heath Flora (17,410, 61.11%) has a comfortable lead over Lodi’s Mushtaq Tahirkheli (11,079, 38.89%) in the State Assembly District 9 race.
