How you can help

The American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19. Individuals who have fully recovered after receiving a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to donate convalescent plasma by completing the eligibility form at www.redcrossblood.org/plasma4covid.

After collection, the plasma units are processed, then tested for blood type, infectious diseases and COVID-19 antibodies. The units are then distributed to hospitals that have requested and registered to receive convalescent plasma under the Mayo Clinic’s Expanded Access Protocol.

— News-Sentinel staff