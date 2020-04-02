Schools in Lodi will remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 academic school year in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Lodi Unified School District anniunced the latest recommendation Thursday morning, following a consultation with San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools James Mousalimas the prior evening.
“We know this is upsetting and we share your disappointment that we will not be able to end this school year as planned,” the district posted on its Facebook page. “Our community relies on our schools to educate our children. Even though schools are closed, we will continue to provide education through remote learning. Our teachers and staff have done a tremendous job navigating this unprecedented time, and we are committed to continuing to support our students.”
Mousalimas’ recommendation comes days after similar urgings from State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond and Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as consultation with San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park, the SJOCE said.
“Even though school facilities are closed for the remainder of the school year, the school year is not over, and the learning does not stop,” Mousalimas said in a media statement Thursday. “Our local schools are equipped to take on this challenge. They have already adapted during the current school closures to provide meals and instructional opportunities for students.”