A man suspected of burglary was listed in stable condition Tuesday morning following a gunfight with a Lodi Police Department officer.
Lodi police Sgt. Mike Manetti said the officer responded to the report of shots fired in the 900 block of Industrial Way just before 5 a.m.
Manetti said upon arrival the officer confronted a 37-year-old man, and multiple shots were immediately exchanged.
The officer was not harmed during the exchange, Manetti said, but his patrol car was struck multiple times. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, and will be arrested once he is medically cleared, Manetti said.
“The suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle and semi-automatic handgun,” Manetti said at the scene. “We don’t know at this point if both were used. Our officer fired and struck the suspect multiple times.”
Manetti said once the suspect is medically cleared, he will most likely be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer.
Because the incident is an officer-involved shooting, a county-wide protocol investigation will be conducted in conjunction with the San Joaquin County District Attorney and the California Department of Justice, Manetti said.