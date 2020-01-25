The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters will begin mailing out ballots for the 2020 presidential primary on Feb. 3.
The election will be held on March 3, three months earlier than recent primaries in California.
Former Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill in 2017 to move the state’s primary from June to March.
The early election is not a first for the state. Before 2012, California occasionally held primary elections on Super Tuesday, but lawmakers pushed the date back from March to June as a cost-saving measure coming out of the recession. The state saved millions of dollars by eliminating an extra statewide election and consolidating the election with the June primaries.
As of Jan. 24, San Joaquin County has 319,000 registered voters. Of those, 137,000 are registered Democrats and 91,000 Republicans, with 76,000 registered with no party preference, according to the Registrar Melinda Dubroff.
Residents still have until Feb. 18 to register to vote.
“If you miss the deadline, you can register in person at a voter service center. There are four in the county (Lodi, Stockton, Manteca, and Tracy),” Dubroff said.
She said the county encourages the public to apply before the February deadline because it allows voters to get their party ballot unless they register at a voter service center.
Voters that register as independent voters will not be eligible to receive a ballot with Republican presidential nominees, according to Jessica Millan Patterson, the chairwoman of the California Republican Party in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
“Our party believes our nominee should be chosen by Republicans,” she said. “We are trying really hard to build a California Republican Party that everyone feels welcome in.”
With the election nearing, Dubroff says that voters with mail-in ballots who do not receive their ballots by Feb. 14 are encouraged to call the registrar.
“Voters can mail in their ballots to the county registrar office, but all ballots must be postmarked before March 3 to get counted,” Dubroff said.
She added that many voters prefer the mail-in ballot because they get more time to fill out their ballot. This year, city clerks will collect mail-in ballots drop box at city hall, she said. Lodi City Hall is located at 221 W. Pine St.
“We will also have drive-up drop-offs beginning Feb.28. All drop-offs sites are available online, or people can drop off their ballot at any polling place,” Dubroff said, who expects 40,000 people to utilize the drop-off sites.
Dubroff said her office is currently testing new voting machines after the county’s former system was decertified by the California Secretary of State earlier this year.
The voting machines are touch-screen terminals that can print ballots for voters, as well as create ballot designs and print more ballots on-site if needed.
In March, voters will still be provided with paper ballots, Dubroff said.
The registrar is currently preparing notifications for the public detailing how to cast ballots for the primary. Staff is also working on mailing sample ballots and candidate information to voters.
For more information about the upcoming election, call 209-468-8683 or email registrar@sjgov. org.
The Registrar of Voters is also hosting a series of workshops about voter information or polling locations and polling transparency online at www.sjgov.org/department/rov/