Cities and communities across the country are experiencing a “tripledemic” in which hospitals are being filled with patients sick with COVID-19, RSV and flu, including Lodi.
According to Scott Nariyoshi, communication director at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, the organization saw large increases among flu and respiratory virus cases in October and November.
During those two months, flu cases increased nearly 18 times, while RSV cases by nearly six times.
However, he said the number of COVID-19 cases increased by just 2.5 times.
Total cases being treated at Adventist Health for each virus were not available.
Nariyoshi said the patterns for all three viruses were holding during the month of December, with flu cases far exceeding both RSV and COVID incidents.
While health care facilities have been hit with an influx of patients being treated for the three viruses, Adventist Health San Joaquin County president Brooke McCollough said those who believe they might be infected should not avoid going to the hospital if their conditions worsen.
“Winter is traditionally the peak season for hospitalizations and we’re seeing the same pattern this year,” she said. “While our hospital census has increased from previous months, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial is here for the community and ready to meet their health care needs. If you are ill and need to be seen, our clinics and hospitals are prepared to help.”
San Joaquin County Public Health Services does not keep a record of flu or RSV patients like it has done with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.
However, according to the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard, numbers for the virus seem to be either holding steady or on the decline.
The county’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is currently 9.7, and its case rate is 16.7 per 100,000 residents.
While both numbers are higher than reported in October, the metrics have seen a decrease since the beginning of the month, according to county public health officials.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations have increased from 67 patients being treated for COVID in the county’s seven medical facilities on Dec. 1, to 78 as of Dec. 16.
There have been a total of 204,750 COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began, along with 2,344 deaths related to the virus.
Of those, 21,720 cases and 313 deaths have been in Lodi, while 1,486 cases and 21 deaths have been in the 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo.
There have been 1,033 cases and 15 deaths in the 95258 ZIP code that includes Woodbridge; 247 cases and four deaths in the 95686 ZIP code that includes Thornton; and 157 cases and one death in the 95227 ZIP code that includes Clements.
In the Lockeford area, which includes both the 95240 and 95237 ZIP codes, there have been 2,382 cases and 30 deaths.
Some 505,328 residents in the county — or 70% of the eligible population — are fully vaccinated, according to county public health.
“One of the things we recommend for everyone is to reduce their chances of catching the flu and COVID by getting the recommended vaccinations as soon as possible,” McCollough said. “They will help your body resist these viruses and lessen the severity if you are infected.”
Sacramento County Public Health reported Tuesday that there have been 359,326 cases and 3,569 deaths since the pandemic began, and its case rate is 16.1 per 100,000 residents. In Galt, there have been 8,127 cases and 87 deaths.
Nearly 1.15 Sacramento County residents are fully vaccinated, accounting for 72.7% of the population. In Galt, 70% of the eligible population is full vaccinated.
