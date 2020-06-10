The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce has created a free, downloadable reopening tool kit for Lodi’s business community.
“The top priority for businesses right now is to let their customers know they are open and what they have done to maintain safety during this time,” said Marina Narvarte, membership director for the Lodi Chamber.
Inside the tool kit, business owners will find links to industry-specific guidelines for reopening, cleaning and more.
Alongside those guidelines, the chamber also has included printable signs for business owners to display in their windows or near their counters describing social distancing, mask recommendations and more. There are direct links to State of California requirements and updates on Phase 2, as well as impending Phase 3.
This kit can be downloaded for free at LodiChamber.com/COVID-19.
In addition to the tool kit, the chamber is providing a colorful sticker for social distancing leading up to your door or to be used inside, depending on your business’ needs.
“It is very professional looking and is more attractive than a strip of duct tape,’’ Narvarte said. “We have used them at the Farmers Market on a parking lot. After a month, all are still sticking.”
The disk-shaped stickers can be picked up at the Lodi Chamber from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Sole proprietors who cannot leave their business are invited to email Narvarte at
mnarvarte@lodichamber.com to schedule a drop-off time.