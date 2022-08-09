With new administrators taking over leadership duties at several campuses this fall, the Lodi Unified School District’s teachers union will also have a new spokesperson for the 2022-23 school year.
Longtime district science teacher Lisa Wilkins was sworn in as Lodi Education Association president this past spring, and officially took over from predecessor Michelle Orgon on June 15.
“It’s definitely different from teaching science,” Wilkins said. “I have to do finances and a lot of things teachers don’t do in the classroom. It’s kind of a one-person show. I do have officers, but they also have full-time jobs.”
Being president of the LEA means Wilkins will have to step away from her Morada Middle School classroom for at least two years — the duration of one term. A president can serve a total of six years.
A frequent speaker at district board of education meetings, Wilkins said there are several issues and needs that need to be addressed by trustees.
The most important, Wilkins said, is recruiting and retaining teachers.
“Right now, we have a shortage of teachers,” she said. “About 150 teachers either resigned or retired last year. We’ve hired about 78 new teachers, but we have some school sites where kids who were home-schooled or enrolled in the district’s online academy are coming back to our sites. We have all these students, not enough teachers, and classes are overcrowded.”
Wilkins said she hopes the district will take cues from neighboring districts such as Stockton, Manteca or Elk Grove, which all offered hiring bonuses to new teachers last year.
Stockton Unified, she said, sent mailers out to residents announcing job openings, and even recruited teachers at the Lodi Street Faire in May — something Lodi Unified hasn’t been doing, according to Wilkins.
Wilkins has also disappointed with the current search to find the district’s next superintendent.
Cathy Nichols-Washer announced her retirement earlier this summer, and the board of education opted to conduct an internal search for her successor.
If an internal candidate could not be found, the board said it would conduct an external search.
During a recent meeting, Wilkins urged the board to search for internal and external candidates concurrently. According to an Aug. 9 agenda, the board may announce a contract offer to a candidate.
“I think there are some really good candidates outside our district, and I feel these candidates should have been given a shot,” Wilkins said.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilkins was one of a few teachers who spoke in favor of distance learning until the virus had been controlled.
She also favored returning to the classroom, although with safety protocols such as social distancing and masking in place.
With new COVID-19 variants emerging this year, Wilkins said the virus is something that the community will be living with for a long time.
“We had one school last week with six or seven teachers out,” she said. “Nobody wants to go back to distance learning, but if teachers are out and we have a shortage of teachers, and not enough substitutes either, maybe those teachers who are out could teach virtually if they can cope with (COVID).”
A personal challenge for Wilkins as LEA president, she said, is to persuade some teachers to be site representatives for the union, as many of the 150 teachers who left last year held that role.
Wilkins has been with Lodi Unified nearly two decades, spending the last 10 years as science teacher at Morada Middle School, and the eight years prior to that at Delta Sierra Middle School.
Before coming to the district, Wilkins spent 20 years with various teach companies in Silicon Valley.
As a science teacher with the district, Wilkins has participated in the Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program through University of the Pacific, as well as the Making Sense of Science project.
