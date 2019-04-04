GALT — The City of Galt on Wednesday released its annual Community Benefit Funding Grant for local nonprofit organizations whose projects have a direct relation to community enhancement.
Funding will not be considered for ongoing operating expenses, and priority will be given to proposals that involve a volunteer network and benefit a wide range of community residents.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. April 30, and are available on the City of Galt’s website, www.ci.galt.ca.us. For more information, contact the city clerk by phone at 209-366-7130 or by email at clerk@ci.galt.ca.us.
— John Bays
Galt charity to give teddy bears to pediatric unit
GALT — L’Chayim of Galt will be presenting teddy bears with custom handmade surgical gowns and caps to the nurses from Sutter Pediatric Surgery Center on Friday at 10 a.m. at 400 D Street, Suite 160
These teddy bears will be given to pediatric patients. The bears are used to help calm children before surgery.
Following surgery, the children will be able to take the bears home with them.
The children will also be given a custom handmade surgical cap.
For more information, please contact L’Chayim at 209-744-1143 or Gale Webber at 209-471-1525.
— Oula Miqbel
Mosquito district in search of Galt representative
SACRAMENTO – Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District are in need of one resident to serves as a trustee representative for Galt.
The goal of the district is to protect public health and welfare from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes.
The appointed trustee will serve a two-year term ending December 2020.
The district meets the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. in Elk Grove.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 2, at 5 p.m. Interested individuals can apply through the city’s website at http://www.ci.galt.ca.us/…/city-…/city-commission-committees or contact the city clerk’s office at 209-366-7130.
— Oula Miqbel
Bill aimed at gender, race pay gap receives support
SACRAMENTO – Assembly Bill 271, authored by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove), was approved on a unanimous bi-partisan vote Wednesday by the Assembly Public Employees and Retirement Committee. The bill would help close the gender and ethnicity pay gap as well as the underrepresentation of women and minorities in state civil service classifications.
AB 271 will require the Department of Human Resources to evaluate all civil service classifications on a biennial basis and prepare a detailed report on gender and ethnicity wage disparity as well as the underrepresentation of women and minorities in each agency.
Each department’s plan shall include information regarding the state agency’s progress for wage parity and a detailed proposed timeline for meeting the goal of wage parity and recruiting, attracting, and retaining women and minorities into positions to create a diverse workforce.
AB 271 would require the facts and findings for each state agency report to be presented annually to the appropriate legislative budget subcommittees when the budget of that state agency is before the subcommittee.
— Oula Miqbel