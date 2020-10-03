Health experts this year have suggested families refrain from trick-or-treating this Halloween in an effort to further stop the spread of COVID-19, and a local woman has come up with an idea that will keep both parents and children in a spooky spirit.
Mary Campbell is the local publisher of Macaroni Kid — a national platform that promotes events, activities and places for moms, kids and families — and wanted to create something to help families beat the pandemic blues at a time when youngsters want to go door to door for candy.
As a result, she and Macaroni Kid put together more than 100 “Boo Baskets” to be delivered this weekend all over Lodi.
“Halloween is going to look different this year, as some families will choose not to trick-or-treat and big events that we are used to enjoying with our families have been canceled,” Campbell said. “I wanted to create a fun activity that can be done (while) maintaining social distancing, and bring joy to the families in our community.”
The baskets are Halloween-themed buckets filled with candy and a printable note that states “You’ve Been Boo’d.”
Once a resident receives a Boo Basket, they are encouraged to create two of their own and surprise two neighbors or friends by leaving it on their doorstep as a kind of “Pay it Forward” activity the entire month.
Recipients are also encouraged to leave the “We’ve Been Boo’d” sign on their door and pass on the fun.
“By the end of October, the hope is that the majority of our community has been surprised by a little Halloween treat on their doorstep,” Campbell said.
Lodi residents don’t have to receive a Boo Basket to join the activity, Campbell said, as the printable notes are available online at the Lodi Macaroni Kid website.
Those who receive a basket can also share photos of it on social media with the hashtag #BooLodi to be entered in a contest to win a “Mega” Boo Basket valued at more than $300 on Oct. 30.
For more information, visit lodi.macaronikid.com.