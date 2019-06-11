GALT —The City of Galt will host a Beautification Clean Up Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Residents of Galt interested in participating in the cleanup date are encouraged to assemble at the intersection of 5th Street and C Street.
Lunch will be provided for all volunteers that attend the cleanup. More information can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofGalt
— Oula Miqbel
Galt Youth Commission seeks an adult mentor
GALT — The City of Galt has an Adult Mentor vacancy for the Galt Youth Commission. Applications and information for the position can be found at http://www.ci. galt.ca.us.
Applications for an adult mentor are being accepted until 5 p.m. on June 24. The applications are due to the City Clerk’s Office, located at 380 Civic Drive in Galt.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton women’s group to host V.O.I.C.E.S. roundtable
STOCKTON — The Stockton Younger Women's Task Force will host its Vocalizing Our Identities Cultivating Empowered Stocktonians, (V.O.I.C.E.S.) round table on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Stockton Education Hub at 1700 S. El Dorado St. in Stockton.
The women’s task force will also host the roundtable online.
V.O.I.C.E.S. will offer an intersectional lens of the childcare needs of women in Stockton and the well being of women.
The women’s task force believes there is a pressing need to improve the status of women socio-economically and in areas related to health and well being in order to reach gender equity.
Through community conversations and local reports, the women’s task force is dedicated to supporting the child care needs of women, in an effort to encourage employment stability, educational completion and the opportunity to engage in civics.
The women’s task force is determined to empower women and their effort to balance the demands of parenting while in pursuit of improving their quality of life.
The round table is a free event aimed at encouraging discussion and providing a network of solutions.
The roundtable discussions can be followed and on Facebook at www.facebook. com/StocktonYWTF
— Oula Miqbel
San Joaquin Ag Hall of Fame seeking nominees
STOCKTON — The Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
The Ag Hall of Fame honors individuals who have contributed to both agriculture and their communities in significant ways. Both living and posthumous nominations of agricultural leaders and mentors will be accepted.
Previous honorees have their photos and biographies on display at the San Joaquin County Historical Museum in Micke Grove Park, and are listed on the Stockton Chamber’s website.
Nominations will be accepted until 3 p.m. Aug. 9. For more information, call Timm Quinn at 209-292-8423 or visit www.stocktonchamber.org.
— Kyla Cathey