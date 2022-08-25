LODI — Lodi Unified School District announced Wednesday that it had been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s “Best Employers by State” in its 2022 edition.
This was the second time the district had received the recognition from the business magazine. The district previously received the distinction in 2019.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 70,000 individuals who work for businesses with at least 500 employees.
The award honors 1,382 employers across multiple sectors that received the most recommendations.
With more than 3,000 employees, Lodi Unified was one of only four California public school districts to receive the award, and the only one to be recognized in San Joaquin County.
Political notes: Lodi Chamber endorses Steve Ding for supe
LODI — The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce’s Endorsement Panel interviewed Steve Ding and Steve Colangelo, candidates for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat.
The chamber said Ding, owner of Woodbridge Crossing, separated himself from the competition when he said the county needs to “form coalitions built on relationships of trust,” and “to work with people finding common ground and work together for mutual satisfaction and move things forward.”
Ding recognized that the people of San Joaquin County believe the county’s different communities should maintain their unique charm and personality, the chamber said, as well as that homelessness is an issue important to many in the commnuity.
He said would not have placed the Access Center on Sacramento Street, and is concerned that health workers will not be able to serve four new homeless centers in the county, as cities do not have staff of their own to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.