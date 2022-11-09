Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, will now have a San Joaquin County city following his title for the next four years.
Harder defeated San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti in the race for the U.S. Congress District 9 seat Tuesday night, garnering 57.08% of the vote.
“Tonight is a great night for San Joaquin County,” Harder said in a Tuesday night media statement.
“I’m so proud of our community for making their voices heard. Ballots are still being counted, and we’re seeing strong support from every corner of the district. Thank you to our whole team, including our incredible volunteers, for their tireless work to make sure the valley is put first.”
This will be Harder’s first term representing the majority of San Joaquin County.
Since 2019, he has represented much of Stanislaus County and a portion of southern San Joaquin County in District 10. After Congressional boundaries were redrawn last January, Harder’s district was reassigned to Contra Costa County. He announced his bid for District 9 shortly after Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, stated he would not seek re-election. Patti, who has termed-out on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, garnered 42.92% of the vote.
Although it appeared he had won the June Primary election — garnering 99% of the vote in that election — Assemblyman Heath Flora R-Ripon will be representing the 9 th District in that particular legislative body.
Flora garnered 65.41% of the vote over Lodi resident Mushtaq Tahirkheli, who received 34.59%.
Flora has represented the Assembly's 12 th District for the last six years, and like Harder, decided to run for another seat when his was a victim of reassignment.
After Assembly boundaries were redrawn last January, Flora’s 12 th District was reassigned to Marin County.
The 9th District was redrawn to include Ripon, as well as more than half the geographical makeup of Flora’s 12th District. The Assemblyman then announced his bid for the 9 th District, which was vacated by Jim Cooper, who successfully ran for Sacramento County Sheriff.
Ding leads in race for supervisor
The battle of the two Steves in the race for San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 4 is one of the closest contests of the Nov. 8 election. Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding has a slight lead over Linden business owner Steve Colangelo, garnering 52.07% of the vote. Colangelo has received 47.93% of the vote.
