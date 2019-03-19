On Monday evening, the Lodi Salvation Army held its annual dinner fundraiser to generate donations and educate people about the programs it offers to individuals struggling in the community.
“Many people underestimate how many families are on the verge of homelessness. People are forced to decide between paying for medication or rent,” Salvation Army Maj. Mark Thielenhaus said.
Through its donor network, the Salvation Army has managed to provide help to people on the brink of poverty, including job training and financial assistance programs. The Salvation Army has offered support to 235 people in the area with utility assistance and 15 with rental assistance from October 2017 to September 2018. They distributed 666 bus passes to individuals that needed them.
In the same time period, the Salvation Army was also able to provide 100 students with school supplies, as well as 116,566 meals and 16,027 food boxes to Lodi’s community.
The donations collected at Monday’s gala will go towards the Salvation Army’s general fund, which covers the yearly operating costs of maintaining the facility and its programs.
“We are hoping to increase awareness for our programs because we have seen a decline in donors, and with the cost going up and minimum wage increasing we need funds to keep us operational,” Thielenhaus said.
The Salvation Army is looking to expand its job-training program to include an electrician program through donations that have been collected.
“This past year, we had Lucas Stephens graduate from an electrical program, and we would like to see more people in our program become involved with that program,” Thielenhaus said.
Berry Crall, the head chef and culinary school instructor at Salvation Army Hope Harbor, spoke before the evening’s guest to describe the nature of the culinary program and the impact it has had on the Salvation Army.
For 22 years, the 16-week culinary arts training program has allowed graduates of the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center in Sacramento learn how to prepare delectable dishes and learn fine dining skills.
At the gala, Thielenhaus also recognized the organization’s Big Heart Award winners — local donors and volunteers who offered continued support to the Salvation Army.
In 2018, the Salvation Army had the help of 5,726 volunteers who spent a collective 23,104 hours volunteering to provide services to those in need.
Among those recognized were Salvation Army board members Don Roek and Bill Moersch, as well as Joe Kirby, who was recognized as a long time volunteer.
Local donors and sponsors Jim Murdaca, Robert Watanabe with Boy Scouts of America, and Bill and Angie Rogan of Van Ruiten Winery were also recognized.