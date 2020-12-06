The tragic death of 11-year-old Woodbridge Elementary student Adan Llanos has left the local community stunned and in mourning.
On Sunday, in a show of support for Llanos' family, people converged on Salas Park to raise funds to cover funeral expenses for the sixth-grader who died last Wednesday after fatally shooting himself at his home. His family says the shooting was an accident.
“We’re out here supporting the family, just showing our love for them,” Irma Cordero, with the Vintage Touch Car Club, said as long lines of cars formed at the park. “We’re just out here supporting them in their time of loss and their time of need.”
Felicia Ramirez of Car Clubs Unite organized the fundraiser, which offered hot dogs, chips and drinks for a $5 donation.
“My kids know Adan, they went to school with him and his sister, and so when it happened, we definitely had to get on board and do something,” she said.
Ramirez's children Valicia, 13, and Eddie, 12, both knew Adan.
Valicia said she ran against Adan’s sister for school president in the sixth grade, and knew the family.
“They were very nice, kind, thoughtful, generous,” she said. "And Adan, he always had a smile on his face and it brought joy to all the people. He was amazing. Every time I’ve seen him he always had a joke up his sleeve. He was was really, really nice and I enjoyed seeing him around.”
She recounted one time when she was playing football with a group of friends and she fell.
“He helped me and picked me up. He was a very good sport about things, too,” she said.
Her brother Eddie also has fond memories of playing football with Adan during recess.
“He always was a sport team player, he was always nice, he would always be the bigger person in a situation and he would be smart. Probably my favorite memory of him was I tossed a football to him and he scored and he started going crazy.”
The Lodi Junior Flames football program also helped out with Sunday's fundraiser. The organization's community service team brought a barbecue and cooked hot dogs.
Cheryl Francis, with the charitable organization Grace & Mercy, donated the hot dogs, condiments and to-go containers, along with masks and hand sanitizers.
“Anytime I can be a blessing in the community, I will do it,” Francis said. “And by the grace of God, I had 400 hot dogs in my freezer! It was an absolute blessing to be able to help.”
For several people coming out to show their love and support, Adan’s death hit close to home.
Terri Sitter said her son Cameron went to school with him.
“They’re just a few blocks from us. Cameron is 13. I couldn’t imagine," Sitter said. "And my husband has guns, and I always tell him, make sure that they’re locked up. And I know accidents happen. It’s just really sad,” Sitter said.
Lisa Emerson, who brought her daughter Ellie, 8, also empathized with the Llanos family.
“I have three kids, and I have an 11-year-old. And my family personally has been affected by a gun incident. It really touched my heart and it hit close to home, so I wanted to come out and show my support for the community and for the family.”
Sunday's fundraiser brought in $4,945, Ramirez said.