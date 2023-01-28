Heavy flooding leads to evacuations at Acampo mobile home park

Emergency responders evacuate a resident from a flooded mobile home park on Sunday in Acampo.

 San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department

In response to the recent winter storms that resulted in flooding throughout the Lodi area, San Joaquin County announced on Saturday that it has opened a disaster recovery center at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, located at 2101 E. Earhart Ave, Stockton.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies will be available to assist San Joaquin County residents who have been impacted by floods. Services are now available and will remain open seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Feb. 10.

Tags

Recommended for you