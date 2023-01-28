In response to the recent winter storms that resulted in flooding throughout the Lodi area, San Joaquin County announced on Saturday that it has opened a disaster recovery center at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center, located at 2101 E. Earhart Ave, Stockton.
Multiple local, state and federal agencies will be available to assist San Joaquin County residents who have been impacted by floods. Services are now available and will remain open seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Feb. 10.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be on-site to assist residents and businesses to register for disaster assistance and answer any questions about the process. The center includes representatives from:
* U.S. Small Business Administration
* CA Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
* CA Franchise Tax Board (FTB)
* California Department of Insurance (CDI)
* CA Contractors State License Board (CSLB)
* CA Employment Development Department (EDD)
* California Department of Public Health (CDPH) – Vital Records
* California Department of Veteran Affairs (Cal Vet)
* California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD)
* California Department of Social Services (CDSS)
* San Joaquin County Human Services Agency (HSA)
* San Joaquin County Behavioral Health Services (BHS)
* San Joaquin County Assessor-Recorder, County Clerk (ARCC)
The fastest way to apply for aid is through DisasterAssistance.gov. Individuals may also apply through the FEMA mobile app or by calling 1-800-621-3362. For those in need of a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other communication services, contact FEMA to receive specific numbers assigned for those services.
San Joaquin County’s Emergency Operations Center remains activated and is now shifting into recovery operations. For more information on winter storms or recovery efforts, please visit SJReady.org
