The Lodi Arts Commission is committed to providing the community with art, and its members are ready to paint the town in 2020.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the commission approved a design proposal for an artistic bike rack at Hutchins Street Square, designed by local artist Jerrod Mays. A call was put out to artists in October requesting designs and proposals for a functional art-themed bike rack.
“Jerrod was the only submission we received,” LAC Chairwoman Cathy Metcalf said.
Mays has built sculptures commissioned by the LAC in recent years, including the “Better Days” bus stop canopy on Lodi Avenue across from A&W Root Beer, the stacked book sculpture displayed at the corner of Locust and Church streets in front of the library, and the “Bookworm” bike rack in front of the library.
In addition to the bike rack, the LAC is also seeking a group of artists to design a mural at English Oaks Commons Park.
Former arts commissioner and local mosaic artist Mark Hamilton and Metcalf have been discussing a few conceptual designs for the mural, including adding wings to the wall for photo opportunities.
“There is this Mexican restaurant in Koreatown (in Los Angeles) and it is a very popular restaurant. On the outside there are these huge angel wings painted on the side of the building and you can stand on this cement bench for a photo-op,” Metcalf said.
Many members of the commission have seen photos of the angel wings — painted by Colette Miller, the artist behind the Global Angel Wings Project — circulating on the internet, and like the idea of developing something similar.
“I think it would be great if we could have something like Sandhill Crane wings on the mural because it would really represent the region,” Lodi Arts Commissioner Noona Joseph said.
Metcalf liked the idea and encouraged the commission to present a design similar to the Global Angel Wings Project, unless another community group or organization would like to propose another design for the mural.
In addition to the mural, the LAC is looking for local artists to submit design proposals for more traffic box art.
Traffic control boxes throughout Lodi are decorated with roosters, undersea creatures, Lodi streetscapes, wine and grapes, California poppies and more. Professional artists, emerging artists, and design teams are invited to add their own artwork.
The traffic control boxes selected for Art in Public Places project are 4-feet, 7-inches high, 2-feet, 2-inches deep and 3-feet, 2-inches wide. Each box sits on a concrete foundation.
Artists interested in submitting a proposal for the English Oaks Commons Mural or the traffic control boxes, visit http://www.lodiarts .org/ or call Tamatha Litfin at 209-333-6800, ext. 2458 or email her at